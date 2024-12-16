Energy symbiosis, not transition: A revealing take on climate challenges

More and More and More: An All-Consuming History of Energy

Author: Jean Baptiste-Fressoz

Publisher: Allen Lane

Pages: 336

Price: Rs 2,331

Jean Baptiste-Fressoz has written one of the most important books on the challenge of global climate change, laying bare the self-serving and utterly cynical deflection of the climate discourse towards artfully calculated obfuscation and conjuring up a future of abundance decoupled from fossil fuel-based energy. This is a damning expose of governments and corporations, in particular the powerful fossil fuel conglomerates, from the developed, industrialised world that have adopted the rhetoric of a green future while reinforcing the entrenched underpinnings of the