Exploring Irawati Karve's life in Iru: An anthropologist ahead of her time

This extensively researched biography reads like a novel, without academic jargon, that sucks readers into its smoothly flowing narration

Akankshya Abismruta
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

Iru: The Remarkable Life of Irawati Karve
Author: Urmilla Deshpande and Thiago Pinto Barbosa
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Price: Rs 699   
Pages: 292


Urmilla Deshpande set out to work on a novel about an Indian woman in Germany in the 1920s based on her grandmother Irawati Karve when she stumbled on the opportunity to write her biography. When she researched Karve’s life, visiting places across the world, she came across Thiago Pinto Barbosa, a Brazilian researcher. His research included a study of KWI-A, the institute where Karve studied in Berlin in the 1920s. He was intrigued by the outsider
