H.I.T. Investing: A new book the balance between purpose and profit

H.I.T. Investing: Strong returns through high-impact investing leveraging technology By Mahesh Joshi Published by Penguin Business 214 pages ₹799 Can investment firms achieve social or environmental impact while generating sound financial returns? Author Mahesh Joshi answers in the affirmative in his book H.I.T. Investing, which explores the principles and practice of impact investing. This approach seeks to improve the world while earning competitive returns. The global impact investing industry is currently valued at $2.3 trillion.

Impact investors begin by identifying causes that matter to them, then back early-stage companies aligned with those goals, typically in sectors such as microfinance, health, education and so on.