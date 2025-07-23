Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
H.I.T. Investing: A new book the balance between purpose and profit

H.I.T. Investing: A new book the balance between purpose and profit

It is hard to fathom how any organisation could build a sustainable business by offering high-quality products at affordable prices, but many have done just that. H.I.T. Investing tells their stories

H.I.T. Investing: Strong returns through high-impact investing leveraging technology

Sanjay Kumar Singh Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

By Mahesh Joshi
Published by Penguin Business
214 pages ₹799
 
Can investment firms achieve social or environmental impact while generating sound financial returns? Author Mahesh Joshi answers in the affirmative in his book H.I.T. Investing, which explores the principles and practice of impact investing. This approach seeks to improve the world while earning competitive returns. The global impact investing industry is currently valued at $2.3 trillion.
 
Impact investors begin by identifying causes that matter to them, then back early-stage companies aligned with those goals, typically in sectors such as microfinance, health, education and so on.
