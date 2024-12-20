Hameed's memoir calls for reclaiming India's spirit of communal harmony

A Drop in the Ocean: The Story of My Life

Author: Syeda Saiyidain Hameed

In India today it is difficult to imagine a period of uninterrupted communal harmony, with reports of lynching, hate speech and bigotry surfacing with rising frequency. So it comes as no surprise that an Indian Muslim woman feels the need to tell the story of her life in which she was often sheltered and accepted by Hindus around her. Syeda Saiyidain Hameed’s memoir, A Drop in the Ocean, reveals the India that once was, a plural state for which the liberal elite waxes