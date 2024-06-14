Indian sports beyond the boundary

Boundary Lab: Inside the Global Experiment Called Sport

Author: Nandan Kamath

Publisher: Penguin

Price: Rs 799

Pages: 428

Little has been written about Indian sport, and practically nothing about the governance challenges as sport is powered by commerce. Nandan Kamath’s Boundary Lab occupies this vacant space and provides clarity to a subject that is multi- layered and complex.



The book covers a broad canvas; sport is seen in its different dimensions, and Kamath lights up the subject with bold, bright strokes to demystify betting, doping, contracts, player rights, professional leagues, broadcast dynamics, sports governance and much more. Boundary Lab is