Business Standard
Home / Book / Is Bill Gates a hero or villain? New book presents a balanced perspective

Is Bill Gates a hero or villain? New book presents a balanced perspective

There is no shortage of books on the Microsoft founder, but this latest one is different in that it paints Mr Gates in shades of grey, leaving it to readers to make their own judgement about the man

Billionaire, Nerd, Saviour, King: The Hidden Truth About Bill Gates and his Power to Shape our World
Premium

Billionaire, Nerd, Saviour, King: The Hidden Truth About Bill Gates and his Power to Shape our World

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
Billionaire, Nerd, Saviour, King: The Hidden Truth About Bill Gates and his Power to Shape our World
Author: Anupreeta Das
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Pages: 336
Price: Rs 799

The problem with writing a book about William Henry Gates III, better known as Bill Gates, is that there are far too many books about the man already, several of which he authored himself. Even if we take only the books written by others and not by Mr Gates himself, one would easily end up with close to two dozen titles. With billions at the command of his Foundation, Mr Gates influences

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon