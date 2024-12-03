Business Standard
Home / Book / Johann Hari's book explores the risks of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

Johann Hari's book explores the risks of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic

Ozempic makes people eat less, but its impact on physical and psychological well-being is not well understood. Johann Hari's book explains the science behind it in an accessible way

Book
Premium

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Magic Pill: The Extraordinary Benefits and Disturbing Risks of the New Weight-Loss Drugs
Author: Johann Hari
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages:336
Price: Rs 699
 
The health issues and social stigma associated with weight gain push obese people to try every possible solution that can help them shed unwanted kilograms. Unfortunately, many of them struggle to lose weight even with a balanced diet and plenty of exercise. This sense of failure is hard to cope with, especially in a culture that offers shame in place of support. In the face of such despair, prescription drugs seem to hold out a promise of hope.
 
“Some financial analysts believe
Topics : BOOK REVIEW health issues Medicines in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon