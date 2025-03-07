Johansson's 'Narratives' draws attention to the myths around women at work

Narratives: The Stories That Hold Women Back at Work
Author: Mette Johansson
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 238 + XV
Price: ₹499It will be a good day when we don’t need the kind of book that is being reviewed in this space today. To settle for less, it would be a good day if both the author and the reviewer of such a book were a man. Unfortunately, today is not that day. And hence the need to write, read and talk about books such as this one.
Narratives: Stories That Hold Women Back at Work draws attention to the myths around women at work,