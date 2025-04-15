'Letters from Gaza' offers a ringside view of the human cost of endless war

LETTERS FROM GAZA: By the People, From the Year that has Been

Authors: Mohammed Al-Zaqzooq & Mahmoud Alshaer

Publisher: Penguin Books

Pages: 188

Price: ₹599

It’s a cry from a world of death, destruction and loss. A cry without tears — they have dried up. Where parched voices no longer make a noise, but the emotion reverberates almost in surround sound. Letters from Gaza is tough to read in one go, it requires pausing every now and then to clear one’s visual memory and cherish the beauty of this compilation of poetry, monologues, letters and a few short stories. While the collection might