Business Standard
Home / Book / Mark Mobius' new book offers a concise primer for beginner investors

Mark Mobius' new book offers a concise primer for beginner investors

This book is essentially a primer on various asset classes. While seasoned investors may find it basic, novices are likely to benefit from it

book
Premium

Sanjay Kumar Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:14 PM IST
The book of wealth: A young investor’s guide to wealth and happiness
Author: Mark Mobius
Publisher: Penguin Random House India
Pages:156
Price: Rs 299


Watching interviews or looking at pictures of the legendary money manager Mark Mobius invariably attired in a suit suggests a patrician of long standing. It, therefore, came as a surprise to this reviewer, and provoked admiration in equal measure, that Mr Mobius was not born with the proverbial silver spoon. As he tells us on the very first page of this book, his father, a baker, died when Mr Mobius was still in high school. To keep his

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon