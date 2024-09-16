Mark Mobius' new book offers a concise primer for beginner investors

The book of wealth: A young investor’s guide to wealth and happiness

Author: Mark Mobius

Publisher: Penguin Random House India

Pages:156

Price: Rs 299

Watching interviews or looking at pictures of the legendary money manager Mark Mobius invariably attired in a suit suggests a patrician of long standing. It, therefore, came as a surprise to this reviewer, and provoked admiration in equal measure, that Mr Mobius was not born with the proverbial silver spoon. As he tells us on the very first page of this book, his father, a baker, died when Mr Mobius was still in high school. To keep his