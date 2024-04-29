Net gains from the art of reinvention

She’ll never Make It: My Journey from Doubt to Dominance

Author: Masoom Minawala with Aditi Shah Bhimjyani

Publisher: Juggernaut Books

Price: Rs 399





The age of the internet has thrown up a host of new professions —bloggers, content creators, entrepreneurs and influencers. And no one personifies these new opportunities better than Masoom Minawala. She is all four — a blogger, a content creator, an entrepreneur and an influencer; or perhaps even more, if we count her styling quotient and adaptability in general. In her book She’ll Never Make It, she looks back at the highs and lows of her 12-year-old