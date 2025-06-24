Phil Craig tracks Allied powers' duplicitous endgame in Asian colonies

1945: The Reckoning: War, Empire and the Struggle for a New World by Phil Craig Published by Hachette 380 pages ₹899

Recent popular histories of World War II have focused on the war in Asia, where the post-war political trajectories of former colonial empires have been no less consequential than those in Europe. Those campaigns are an uncomfortable reminder that, whatever the evils of Nazi Germany, World War II was essentially a colonial contest, and the empires relied heavily on colonial troops to fight their good fight.

In 1945: The Reckoning, popular historian Phil Craig follows a track set by scholars such as