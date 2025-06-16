The New Age of Sexism: Laura Bates' latest book exposes online misogyny

The New Age of Sexism: How the AI revolution is reinventing misogyny
by Laura Bates
Published by
Simon & Schuster UK
312 pages ₹699As we transition into the era of artificial intelligence (AI), feminist activist and author Laura Bates describes this moment as one of “great possibilities and enormous peril” in her new book, The New Age of Sexism: How the AI Revolution is Reinventing Misogyny. What we often underestimate, she argues, is how the increasingly hostile digital climate disproportionately puts women at greater risk. Her book serves as a call to action, “before it’s too late”.
What most readers know about the