The New Age of Sexism: Laura Bates' latest book exposes online misogyny

The New Age of Sexism: How the AI revolution is reinventing misogyny

by Laura Bates

Published by

Simon & Schuster UK

312 pages ₹699

As we transition into the era of artificial intelligence (AI), feminist activist and author Laura Bates describes this moment as one of “great possibilities and enormous peril” in her new book, The New Age of Sexism: How the AI Revolution is Reinventing Misogyny. What we often underestimate, she argues, is how the increasingly hostile digital climate disproportionately puts women at greater risk. Her book serves as a call to action, “before it’s too late”.