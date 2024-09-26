Rotem Geva's new book traces Delhi's journey through Partition and beyond

Delhi Reborn: Partition and Nation Building in India’s Capital

Author: Rotem Geva

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages: 349

Price: Rs 599

Early in the book, the author successfully involves the reader in granular and gritty histories that are often overlooked in the search for the “big picture” on a subject that holds considerable poignancy and has had a far-reaching impact on independent India’s future. In the third of this five-chapter book (plus an Introduction and a short Epilogue), for instance, we are introduced to Madhusudan, a young aspiring Hindi writer and journalist who arrived in the capital in the early 1950s. He lives