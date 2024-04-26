Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Rushdie at the cutting edge

Knife is Rushdie's graphic account of the attack and his recovery interlaced with the love story of Rushdie and his current wife, Rachel Eliza Griffith

Knife, Salman Rushdie
Premium

Shreekant Sambrani
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder

Author: Salman Rushdie

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: Rs 699   

Pages: 210

I began my review of Victory City thus: “Rejoice, for Salman Rushdie, … is back, at the peak of his form” (Business Standard, February 25, 2023).  I must use the same exhortation to cheer at the start of this review of his latest book, this time a memoir, with an even greater emphasis, for we very nearly lost Rushdie shortly after he turned in the  Victory City manuscript.  A young man with a knife attacked him on the  stage at
Topics : Book

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon