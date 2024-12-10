Sean Carroll's books decode the universe, blending physics with maths

The Biggest Ideas in the Universe (Two volumes)

1. Space Time and Motion

2. Quanta and Fields

Author: Sean Carroll

Publisher: Harper Collins

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 450 & Rs 499

The physicist Sean Carroll has embarked on an ambitious experiment with a trilogy that discusses the “Biggest Ideas”. Two volumes have been published and both promise to become pop science classics. They bridge an important gap.

Physics used to be called Natural Philosophy back in the day because it offers models of natural processes. However, the laws of physics are expressed as beautiful but complex mathematical equations. Some of us love these equations while being