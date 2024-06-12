Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The alternative path to riches

Navigating a volatile market can be daunting for the ordinary Joe, while the ultra-rich have access to more exclusive investment options. The Holy Grail of Investing is a guide to bridging this gap

The Holy Grail of Investing
Premium

The Holy Grail of Investing

Sanjay Kumar Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
The Holy Grail of Investing
Author: Tony Robbins & Christopher Zook
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Pages: 353
Price:  Rs 699

During the financial crisis of 2008, Tony Robbins witnessed hundreds of acquaintances lose their jobs and savings. This spurred him to ask the question: Can an ordinary American still win at the game of investing? To find an answer, Mr Robbins leveraged his access to some of the top minds in finance and picked their brains. This resulted in two bestsellers: Money: Master the Game  and Unshakeable. In The Holy Grail of Investing, his final book in the money trilogy, he extols the merits
Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading books 2008 financial crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon