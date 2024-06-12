The alternative path to riches

The Holy Grail of Investing

Author: Tony Robbins & Christopher Zook

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Pages: 353

Price: Rs 699

During the financial crisis of 2008, Tony Robbins witnessed hundreds of acquaintances lose their jobs and savings. This spurred him to ask the question: Can an ordinary American still win at the game of investing? To find an answer, Mr Robbins leveraged his access to some of the top minds in finance and picked their brains. This resulted in two bestsellers: Money: Master the Game and Unshakeable. In The Holy Grail of Investing, his final book in the money trilogy, he extols the merits