The alternative path to riches

Premium
The Holy Grail of Investing
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
The Holy Grail of Investing
Author: Tony Robbins & Christopher Zook
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Pages: 353
Price: Rs 699
During the financial crisis of 2008, Tony Robbins witnessed hundreds of acquaintances lose their jobs and savings. This spurred him to ask the question: Can an ordinary American still win at the game of investing? To find an answer, Mr Robbins leveraged his access to some of the top minds in finance and picked their brains. This resulted in two bestsellers: Money: Master the Game
and Unshakeable
. In The Holy Grail of Investing
, his final book in the money trilogy, he extols the merits
First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 10:02 PM IST