The Great Indian Brain Rot: How platform capitalism is reshaping thinking

The Great Indian Brain Rot: Love, Lies & Algorithms in Digital India

by Anurag Minus Verma

Published by Bloomsbury

204 pages ₹499

India today is awash in content yet increasingly starved of sustained thought. An endless churn of reels, hot takes, memes, and algorithmically amplified outrage now structures public discourse, privileging immediacy over reflection and visibility over meaning. The Great Indian Brain Rot by Anurag Minus Verma enters this landscape not as a nostalgic lament for lost attention spans, but as a diagnosis of how thinking itself is being reorganised under platform capitalism. As Mr Verma notes, “The internet is neither good nor