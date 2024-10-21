'The Money Trap': How a surfeit of capital created own troubles at SoftBank

The Money Trap: Grand fortunes and lost illusions inside the tech bubble

Author: Alok Sama

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Pages: 293

Price: Rs 496

In 1983, while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics from St. Stephens College, Delhi, the author of The Money Trap receives career advice from a friend of his father who taught statistics at Wharton. The latter suggests he should do an MBA in Finance. “Americans are scared of maths, we (Indians) are good at it,” is his pitch. Alok Sama, whose ambition then is to solve Fermat’s last theorem, accepts his counsel and flees the India of Licence