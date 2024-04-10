The paradoxical freedom of living by the clock

Timeboxing: The power of doing one thing at a time

Author: Marc Zao-Sanders

Publisher: Penguin Michael Joseph

Pages: 310

Price: Rs 799



Aditya, an 18-year-old from Delhi, has completed Class XII and is now preparing for the law entrance exam in December. Recently, feeling bored at 10 pm, he decided to watch a movie on Netflix. The movie ended at 12.30 am. When Aditya went to bed, he felt restless. At around 1 am, he started pacing the balcony of his flat. It was almost 2.15 am by the time he could sleep.