The Party's Interests Come First: Xi's father biography reflects CCP story

The Party’s Interests Come First: The Life of Xi Zhongxun, Father of Xi Jinping

by Joseph Torigian Published by

Stanford University Press

696 pages ₹4,581

American academic Joseph Torigian has attempted to write a biography of Xi Zhongxun, a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the father of Xi Jinping. This effort is commendable given the CCP’s opaque nature. Writing a free and open biography is tougher because, as the author explains, the “weaponisation of Xi Zhongxun’s life by both his son’s detractors and his son’s boosters, as well as by the inherently political nature of party history