Monday, October 27, 2025 | 10:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The Shortest History of AI: How the world came to love and fear it

The Shortest History of AI: How the world came to love and fear it

The world has become firmly divided into two camps. One side believes that AI will solve almost all our problems pretty soon. The other worries about the emerging dangers

The Shortest History of AI
premium

The Shortest History of AI

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Shortest History of AI
by Toby Walsh
Published by 
Pan Macmillan
186 pages ₹424
 
These days, unless you are a digital recluse or have been on a digital detox for a few years now, it is impossible to avoid Generative AI chatbots, image and video creators, and AI Agents in most parts of your life. From children in school to CEOs in the corner suites of multinational giants, and from policymakers to healthcare professionals, everyone is exposed to artificial intelligence (AI) in multiple ways.
 
The world has become firmly divided into two camps. One side believes that AI
Topics : Book Reviews BOOK REVIEW Literature
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon