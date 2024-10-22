The Trolls of Wall Street: How tech-savvy retail traders changed markets

The Trolls of Wall Street: How the outcasts and insurgents are hacking the markets

Author: Nathaniel Popper

Publisher: Harper Collins

Pages: 342

Price: Rs 599

This well-written, well-researched book chronicles the entry of droves of new, tech-savvy, retail traders into financial markets over the past few years, and how that has changed the trading landscape. Though it is US-centric, readers will note resonances with India and other large markets.

Nathaniel Popper delves into the sociological underpinnings of this shift in trading dynamics, which started well before the pandemic but accelerated dramatically through the lockdown period. The focus is on the huge groups