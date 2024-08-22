Business Standard
Home / Book / This Salman Khan book shows how AI can transform education systems globally

This Salman Khan book shows how AI can transform education systems globally

'Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (and Why That's a Good Thing)', by Khan Academy founder, is a valuable read for those puzzling over AI's role in education and society at large

Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (and Why That’s a Good Thing)
Premium

Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (and Why That’s a Good Thing)

Ajit Balakrishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:53 PM IST
Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (and Why That’s a Good Thing)
Author: Salman Khan
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 234
Price: Rs 899


When I picked up this book to read, I fully expected the usual tirade against artificial intelligence (AI) and the great damage that it would do to the educational system, and this was because the “tutorial college” that the author had founded and run since 2008 looked the kind of online academy that would be vulnerable to the AI wave. After all, as Wikipedia says, the Khan Academy serves 137 million students over 190 countries, of

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon