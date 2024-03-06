Towards the age of Meta Reason

The Last Dance of Rationality: Making Sense of Unravelling World Order
Author: Rohit Prasad
Publisher: Hachette
Pages: 352
Price: Rs 699
Few books have the knack of timing their release right and this is one of them. Although not event-based, the timing seems particularly apt for The Last Dance of Rationality, given the extreme flux in global affairs.
The book is about the rise and ebb of the main pillars of the age of rationality, covering roughly 70 years since World War II. The book, which is best read backwards chapter wise, traces the major developments on the technological, geopolitical, environmental, financial, individual and