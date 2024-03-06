Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Towards the age of Meta Reason

The Last Dance of Rationality contemplates the rise and fall of rationality, and lays down the contours of a successor regime anchored in consciousness, intuition, awareness and human feeling

The Last Dance of Rationality: Making Sense of Unravelling World Order
Premium

The Last Dance of Rationality: Making Sense of Unravelling World Order

V Kumaraswamy
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
The Last Dance of Rationality: Making Sense of Unravelling World Order
Author: Rohit Prasad
Publisher: Hachette
Pages: 352
Price: Rs 699

Few books have the knack of timing their release right and this is one of them. Although not event-based, the timing seems particularly apt for The Last Dance of Rationality, given the extreme flux in global affairs.

The book is about the rise and ebb of the main pillars of the age of rationality, covering roughly 70 years since World War II. The book, which is best read backwards chapter wise, traces the major developments on the technological, geopolitical, environmental, financial, individual and

Also Read

Best yet to come: Zuckerberg recaps Facebook journey on its 20th birthday

Mark Zuckerberg's net worth drops $2.7 bn after Facebook, Instagram outages

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Nothing Phone 2a review: This experience-focused phone sets high benchmarks

Meta mulls paid option for ad-free Instagram, Facebook in India: Details

Caste in the business of death

A Baghdadi Jew's Israel

Surveillance: High tech and narcs

Rites of passage

The dehumanising factor

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Facebook Mark Zuckerberg Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayWater Crisis in BengaluruAccentureIndia vs England 5th Test Playing 11Maha Shivratri 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon