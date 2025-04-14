'Voice for the Voiceless' explores the Dalai Lama's Tibetan destiny

VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS

Author: His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Publisher: Thorsons/HarperCollins

Pages: 256

Price: ₹699

“The simple fact is no one likes their home being taken over by uninvited guests with guns,” writes Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, in his latest book Voice for the Voiceless: Over Seven Decades of Struggle with China for My Land and My People. It demands to be read from cover to cover, especially by people who feel let down by the Tibetan Buddhist monk for being too soft towards the Chinese government. His stance here is absolutely clear: Acting out of compassion does not mean