Business Standard
Home / Book / Why Palestine dies: Powerful reflections on the conflict and call for peace

Why Palestine dies: Powerful reflections on the conflict and call for peace

Raja Shehadeh's latest book provides a profound analysis of Israel-Palestine conflict, combining personal stories with political history, while critiquing global inaction and exposing false narratives

book
Premium

Saurabh Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
What Does Israel Fear from Palestine?
Author: Raja Shehadeh
Publisher: Profile Books
Pages: 128
Price: Rs 299

“At least 100,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced, many not for the first time, from Deir el-Balah in the past few days, with some not even able to find space to set up tents as the Israeli military keeps shrinking the tiny Gaza Strip,” notes one of Al Jazeera’s latest reports on the war that Israel has waged on Gaza. Alongside the theatre of violence that Gaza has become, is the near-inaction of the international community.
 
There are any number of exceptional accounts explaining how

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon