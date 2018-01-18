You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget 2018: India eyes doubling of foreign tourists to 20 mn by 2020: Alphons
Business Standard

Budget 2018: Govt may raise health spending by 11%, less than requested

Nadda sought a 'bare minimum' budget of nearly $10 billion for 2018-19, which is 33% higher than last year

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India is poised to raise its public health spending by 11 per cent in the annual budget next month, after rejecting Health Minister JP Nadda's demand for a much bigger increase to ramp up disease control, according to government sources and documents. Nadda sought a "bare minimum" budget of nearly $10 billion for 2018-19, which is 33 per cent higher than last year, in a letter to the finance minister on Nov. 26, which Reuters has reviewed. Nadda argued the funds were needed for expanding vaccination coverage, free drugs distribution, and also to ward off a ...

First Published: Thu, January 18 2018. 16:20 IST

