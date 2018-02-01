Budget 2018: Govt will construct 20 mn toilets in next 2 yrs, says Jaitley

With focus on farmers, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his presentation of the Union 2018-19 announced construction of 20 million toilets in the span of next two years.

"An additional 20 million toilets will be made in the next 2 years and this should go a long way in addressing the crucial issue of open defecation, especially in rural areas," Jaitley said while applauding the Swachh Bharat Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the mission is flying strong, having already resulted in six crore toilets being constructed across the country.

He also announced higher MSP for farmers along the launch of operation green to boost produce.

Jaitley added that the Government's focus will shift from 'Ease of Doing Business' to 'Ease of Living' for poorest of the poor.

He announced the launch of Operation green on the lines of operation flood. Sum of Rs. 5 billion has been allocated for this purpose. This operation will help farmers generate produce.

"We also propose to extend kisaan credit cards to live stock farmers," said Jaitley while highlighting that the a favourable tax arrangement for farmer organizations will be made, details of which will be provided later.