You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

UP Budget may hit Rs 4.25-trn mark as Yogi, BJP prepare for 2019 LS polls
Business Standard

Budget 2018: With state polls coming up, govt will aim to woo rural voters

A finance ministry official with direct knowledge of budget discussions said, 'The govt's top priority is to create jobs and boost growth'

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India's government will be trying to woo back rural voters and small businesses when it announces the 2018/19 budget on Thursday and pick up economic momentum as it heads into a season of elections, officials said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extolling India as a model of economic growth and political openness, told the World Economic Forum in Davos last week the country would be a $5 trillion economy by 2025, more than double its current size. But at home, Modi is facing voter discontent over falling farm incomes and the lack of jobs for hundreds of thousands of youth ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Sun, January 28 2018. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements