Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals weak open; Asian markets fall; Ola Electric in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices. The futures were quoting at 25,459.50, 59.30 points or 0.23 per cent down.
Major markets in the Asia-Pacific region declined in early trade on Monday, which will likely weigh on Indian markets as well.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.1 per cent down after data showed the country’s GDP grew less than expected in the fourth quarter despite avoiding a technical recession. Japan's GDP grew 0.2 per cent on year in October-December period, against a 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth expectation.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.67 per cent down, while Australia's S&P 200 0.27 per cent higher.
Financial markets in South Korea and mainland China are closed on Monday.
Last Friday, in the US, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 per cent and 0.12 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.22 per cent lower. Markets failed to record a substantial rally after US CPI data came largely in line with the expectation. In the commodity markets, Gold and Silver futures were trading lower in the holiday-thin trade in Asia session on Monday. Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.12 per cent and 2 per cent down, respectively. On the domestic front, Ola Electric Mobility, Titagarh Rail Systems, PTC Industries, Fortis Healthcare, CE Infosystems, Shakti Pumps shares will be in focus as the released their third-quarter (Q3FY26) results over the weekend. No major company is scheduled to release their third-quarter earning report on Monday.
IPO Today
Fractal Industries’ initial public offering open for subscription on Monday. Marushika Technology IPO will enter its final day.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver prices fall on MCX
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver prices were trading lower in the early trade on MCX on Monday, Feb 16, 2026.
Gold futures on MCX, for April delivery, were down 0.64 per cent at ₹1,54,905 per 10 grams, while Silver futures on MCX, for March delivery, fell by 2.75 per cent to ₹2,37,650/kg in early trading.
9:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at 90.62 against US dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened at 90.62 against the US dollar on Monday. It settled at 90.64 a dollar in the previous session.
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 trades lower as GDP growth misses estimates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading 0.2 per cent down on Monday after data showed that the country's GDP grew less than expected in the fourth quarter.
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy: Choice Equity analyst suggests Minda Corp, Bajaj Consume
Stock Markets LIVE Updates: Minda Corp stock is near ₹610-breakout with higher lows, while Bajaj Consumer stock is seeing long-term reversal above ₹345. Aakash Shah suggests buy levels, stop loss and share price targets. Read more.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude trades below $68 per barrel with US-Iran talks in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude was trading below 68-per-barrel mark in Asia session as market participants await the second round of talks between US and Iran, scheduled later this week. Meanwhile, weak GDP data from Japan weighed on demand outlook.
Brent crude futures were trading 0.02 per cent down at $67.74 per barrel mark as of 8:27 AM.
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank, Max Health shares flash 'Buy' signals; check levels, targets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Bank & Max Health shares show bullish technical setups with breakout patterns and EMA crossovers, says Osho Krishan of Angel One. Check buy levels, stop loss, price targets for near-term upside. Read more.
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, Feb 16: Ola Electric, Kfin Tech, Inox Green, HUL
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In Monday's session, market participants will keep an eye on Ola Electric Mobility, Kfin Technologies, Inox Green Energy Services, Hindustan Unilever shares because of the latest third-quarter (Q3FY26) earnings report and business development-related news. Read more.
7:43 AM
