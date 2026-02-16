Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals weak open; Asian markets fall; Ola Electric in focus

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, February 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices. The futures were quoting at 25,459.50, 59.30 points or 0.23 per cent down.

Major markets in the Asia-Pacific region declined in early trade on Monday, which will likely weigh on Indian markets as well.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.1 per cent down after data showed the country’s GDP grew less than expected in the fourth quarter despite avoiding a technical recession. Japan's GDP grew 0.2 per cent on year in October-December period, against a 1.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth expectation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.67 per cent down, while Australia's S&P 200 0.27 per cent higher.

Financial markets in South Korea and mainland China are closed on Monday.

Last Friday, in the US, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 per cent and 0.12 per cent higher, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.22 per cent lower. Markets failed to record a substantial rally after US CPI data came largely in line with the expectation. In the commodity markets, Gold and Silver futures were trading lower in the holiday-thin trade in Asia session on Monday. Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.12 per cent and 2 per cent down, respectively. On the domestic front, Ola Electric Mobility, Titagarh Rail Systems, PTC Industries, Fortis Healthcare, CE Infosystems, Shakti Pumps shares will be in focus as the released their third-quarter (Q3FY26) results over the weekend. No major company is scheduled to release their third-quarter earning report on Monday.

IPO Today

Fractal Industries’ initial public offering open for subscription on Monday. Marushika Technology IPO will enter its final day.