Monday, February 16, 2026 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JEE Mains result 2026: NTA will announce results today at Jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Mains result 2026: NTA will announce results today at Jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Mains Result 2026 Session 1 scorecard will likely be out today at Jeemain.nta.ac.in. Although the link has already been generated, it is not active yet for students to check and download

JEE Mains result 2026

JEE Mains result 2026. Photo: AdobeStock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results today, February 16, as per its latest update. The January session outcome was scheduled to be announced by February 16, putting lakhs of engineering aspirants across the country on edge.
 
The result declaration date was changed from the previously anticipated date to February 16 through a social media update. After the link is activated, candidates who took the January session can shortly view their JEE Main 2026 result, scorecard, percentage, and All India Rank (AIR) on the official website.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key: Important dates

·        JEE Main 2026 Exam (Session 1): 21 Jan - 29 Jan 2026
 
 
·        Response Sheet Release: 4 February 2026
 
·        Provisional Answer Key Release: 4 February 2026

Also Read

JEE Mains result date 2026

JEE Mains result date 2026 postponed; results to be announced by Feb 16

NTA JEE Main 2026 session 1 results

NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 results expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window

JEE Main 2026 session 1 answer key objection window ends today on website

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: NTA to release provisional answer key

JEE Main exam 2026

JEE Main 2026: Know shift timings, guidelines and exam tips

 
·        Objection Window: 4-5 February 2026
 
·        JEE Main 2026 Result: 16 February 2026.

How to check JEE Main 2026 result online?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
 
Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that says, ‘JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result’ under the latest announcements section (once activated).
 
Step 3: Fill in your application number, password (or date of birth), and security captcha code in the login window.
 
Step 4: Press the submit button to view your JEE Main 2026 scorecard, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR).
 
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2026 result PDF for later admission and counselling.

How to calculate the NTA JEE Percentile Formula?

The formula is (100 times the number of candidates with a raw score equal to or lower than the candidate's) divided by the total number of candidates who showed up for that session.
 
Each of the three subjects and the overall score is calculated independently. This statistical technique normalises scores across shifts with varying levels of difficulty.
 
Depending on variables including exam shift complexity, total applicants, and normalisation, candidates with 20 marks often receive a predicted percentile between 55 and 65.

What after NTA JEE results 2026?

·        Improve Scores: If your Session 1 performance was under your target, then apply for Session 2 (scheduled for April 2–9, 2026).
 
·        JEE Advanced Qualification: A score above the 95th percentile usually guarantees you meet the eligibility cut-off for JEE Advanced.
 
·        Target Top Institutes: Candidates scoring in the 99.99th percentile and above can concentrate on JEE Advanced for IIT admissions or prioritise top branches in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.
 
·        Seat Allocation: Based on the official 2026 guidelines, the JEE Main 2026 Seat Allocation follows a centralised and automated method for admission into premier technical institutes.
 
·        Registration Deadline: Apply for the April session at jeemain.nta.nic.in until February 25, 2026.

More From This Section

NTA CMAT 2026 Result

CMAT 2026 Result: NTA CMAT scorecard expected soon at cmat.nta.nic.in

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards released online

Odisha OTET result 2026

Odisha OTET result 2026 out: 68.97% pass rate, check how to download scores

MAH MBA CET 2026 registration

MAH MBA CET 2026 registration deadline extended to February 20; know more

Britain, UK, UK flag

Facing pressures at home, UK universities set up campuses in India

Topics : JEE Mains JEE Main exam JEE Advanced

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayAngel One Stocks PicksIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayBill Gates Andhra Pradesh VisitFractal Analytics IPO ListingAI Impact on Indian IT StocksIMD Weather Forecast