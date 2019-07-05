JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2019 » News

Union Budget 2019: Massive push to infra as govt aims at $5 trn economy
Business Standard

Budget 2019: Pension benefit extended to 30 mn retail traders, shopkeepers

FM says economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years back, has reached $2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next few years

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

small traders

Pension benefit would be extended to around 30 million retail traders and shopkeepers with an annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dhan Scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday while presenting Budget 2019.

The Finance Minister also said that India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years.

ALSO READ: Budget 2019 LIVE updates: TDS on cash withdrawal exceeding Rs 1 cr in a yr

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said that the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years back, has reached $2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next few years.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU