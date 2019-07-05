Budget 2019: Pension benefit extended to 30 mn retail traders, shopkeepers

-
Pension benefit would be extended to around 30 million retail traders and shopkeepers with an annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Karam Yogi Man Dhan Scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday while presenting Budget 2019.
The Finance Minister also said that India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years.
Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said that the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years back, has reached $2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next few years.
