Budget 2019: Rs 350 cr allocated for interest subvention for MSMEs

An amount of Rs 350 crore has been allocated for 2 per cent interest subvention for all GST-registered MSMEs on fresh or incremental loans, said Finance Minister on Friday while presenting

The Finance Minister also said that India needs to make structural reforms to achieve $5 trillion economy in the next few years.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, she said the Indian economy, which stood at $1.85 trillion five years back, has reached $2.7 trillion now, and is within capacity to reach $5 trillion in the next few years.