Budget 2020: Govt to focus on tax incentives, private investments

The government is setting the tone for 2020-21 Union Budget with a clear focus on steps to encourage private investment, sources in the know said. If welfare schemes were at the centre of Budget-making in the past few years, private investment, economic growth, and tax incentives are expected to be the dominant themes now, they pointed out.

The 2019-20 Budget, after the general election, drew flak and several \initiatives had to be rolled back. In that backdrop, the political leadership is likely to have a bigger role in preparing the Budget this time, according to senior ...