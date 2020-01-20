Budget 2020: Govt turns to asset monetisation as divestment target eludes

With the privatisation of a number of marquee state-owned companies unlikely to be completed this fiscal year, the Central government has turned to asset monetisation to come close to the ambitious 2019-20 divestment target of Rs 1.05 trillion.

Business Standard has learnt from sources in the government as well as asset reconstruction companies that processes are at an advanced stage for a number of assets of the Centre and central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to be monetised. The assets include office space, apartments, factories, land, power transmission assets, sports stadia, ...