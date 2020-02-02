Budget 2020: Jan Aushadhi growth could hurt branded pharma market

The central government's push for generic or unbranded medicines through Jan Aushadhi stores across the country could dent the branded drugs market. According to the website of the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India, implementing agency of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, as on June 2019, there were about 5,300 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, offering a little more than 900 drugs and 154 surgicals and consumables.

In the 2020-21 Union Budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to expand the scheme to all districts, and offer 2,000 medicines and 300 surgicals by 2024. Most of the ...