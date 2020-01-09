Budget 2020: Keep aside fiscal concerns, go for spending, experts advise PM

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly taking charge of the upcoming 2020-21 Union Budget, a number of economists and sector experts in a meeting on Thursday advised him to keep aside fiscal concerns and embark on an expanded spending programme to revive growth.

The prime minister was also advised to restore the credibility of official economic data.

On his part, Modi said the fundamentals of the were strong, it had the capacity to bounce back, and the Centre was expecting good news on the economic front over the coming quarters.

Apart from economists and sector experts, business leaders were in the meeting, organised by the NITI Aayog.

Some participants said the meeting was focused only on suggestions for the upcoming Budget.

“There were suggestions while it is good to have fiscal discipline, this has been a challenging period, given the extent of the economic slowdown, so the markets won’t punish any decision to go for an expansion,” a participant told Business Standard after the meeting.

The person said the prime minister was asked about the ways the Centre was planning to earn revenue next fiscal year.

Another person who attended the meeting said the prime minister was apprised of the importance of credible data on the fiscal balance, and urged that the Budget should be honest about the real





ALSO READ: Where's FM Sitharaman, asks Opposition as PM Modi holds pre-Budget meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, besides NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant and other senior officials of the think-tank, were in the meeting.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, was present.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present because she was holding pre-Budget meetings with party workers at BJP headquarters.

While the was not mentioned or discussed in the meeting, a participant said: “Slowdown is in the air. The entire discussion was in that context.”

While the in 2018-19 stands at 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) according to the revised estimates, it is higher, to the tune of 6 per cent, if off-Budget borrowings are taken into account.

Participants said there were suggestions to deal with the slowdown in sectors including agriculture, the rural sector, the auto industry, electronics, and consumer goods, as well as improvements in education and health.

The participants urged the government to focus on public investment, credit expansion, exports growth, governance of state-owned banks, and increasing consumption and job creation.





ALSO READ: Inadequate budget for judiciary crippling reforms, hurting growth: Report

“A number of people spoke about the importance of removing policy uncertainty to allow businesses to flourish. That came up in many different ways. Participants spoke about the prevailing uncertainty in terms of regulations, rules, and tax rates,” a participant said.

Another person said given the time constraints, each of the 35 participants was given two minutes, and could only give two-three suggestions, with Rajiv Kumar timing them and moving on to the next participant.

The person said that there were discussions on the government needing to increase exports, and about India needing to benefit more from United States-China trade war, which countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh were already doing. “One of the suggestions was whether a public-private institution can be set up to discuss ways for India to benefit from the global situation,” he said.

“A lot of people also spoke about meddlesome lower level bureaucracy who make life of entrepreneurs very difficult. Why do we need them? Why can’t there be more self-attestation?” the person said.

Participants said that Modi spoke at the end of the interaction. “He admitted and acknowledged that there were problems. He gave an analogy. A weak person may appear healthy because there is a lot of water retention. Now that the water has gone finally people are calling him weak. But the truth is he was always weak,” the source quoted first said.

PM intervened twice during the discussion, once when the issue of rural employment was raised, and when quality of primary education was mentioned.

The prime minister is also learnt to have spoken about problems in policy making, and how a lot of money and effort gets wasted in reality versus perception. Modi gave the example of onion prices going up and how that put a lot of pressure on it to import onions. But now the government cannot release the imported produce because that will lead to a kind of fall in prices which will adversely impact farmers.

According to an official statement released after the meeting, Modi called for focused efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the to $5 trillion by 2024.

Modi has over the past few days held multiple brainstorming meetings with different stakeholders over various issues affecting the economy and to thrash out appropriate policy interventions in the upcoming Budget, even as India faces its worst slowdown in more than a decade. The official first advance estimates forecast India’s real gross domestic product growth for 2019-20 to come in at 5 per cent, the lowest since 2008-09. Nominal GDP growth is expected to come in at 7.5 per cent. This compares to around 7 per cent real GDP growth and 12 per cent nominal GDP growth which the Finance Ministry had forecast in July.

"We must all work together and start to think like a nation," an official press statement quoted him as saying at the meeting. The prime minister said he was happy that the two-hour open discussion has brought to the forefront the experience of people on the ground and those

"The strong absorbent capacity of the shows the strength of basic fundamentals of the Indian economy and its capacity to bounce back," he said adding sectors like tourism, urban development, infrastructure, and agri-based industry have a great potential to taking forward the economy and for employment generation.

Modi assured them that he would act on suggestions that can be implemented in the short-term and also consider long-term suggestions in due course as these require structural reforms.

In a tweet, Rajiv Kumar said the meeting "discussed a wide range of issues relating to economic growth, startups & innovation."

Among others, the meeting was attended by NIPFP economist Ila Patnaik, former chief economic advisor Shankar Acharya, IGIDR Professor R Nagraj, KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, Ather Energy Co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta, MakeMyTrip CEO Deep Kalra, Dabur India chief Mohit Malhotra, Bandhan Bank MD and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and CRISIL MD and CEO Ashu Suyash.