Budget 2020: One-stop online portal for foreign investors coming soon

The government will soon roll out a single window system for foreign investors to scout investment opportunities and get requisite clearances at the same time.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT’s) five-year-old plan to have a one-stop online portal for foreign investors is being vetted and in final stages of update, multiple sources confirm. On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the investment clearance cell would provide end-to-end facilitation and support, including pre-investment advisory, information related to ...