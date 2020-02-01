JUST IN
FM unveils Budget 2020 aimed at boosting incomes, spurring economic growth
Business Standard

Budget 2020: Rs 22,000 cr outlay for power, renewable energy sector in FY21

State governments need to replace conventional electricity meters with pre-paid smart meters in three years, she said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Budget 2020
The Centre has proposed an outlay of Rs 22,000 crore for power and renewable energy sector for 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Centre has proposed that discoms should replace conventional meters with smart pre-paid meters and give option to consumers to choose electricity suppliers.

State governments need to replace conventional electricity meters with pre-paid smart meters in three years, she said.

The finance minster also said natural gas pipeline grid will be expanded to 27,000 km from over 16,000 km now and further reforms for transparent price discovery for natural gas will be undertaken.
First Published: Sat, February 01 2020. 12:30 IST

