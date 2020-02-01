Budget 2020: Rs 30,757 cr for J&K; Ladakh gets Rs 5,958 cr for FY21

Finance Minister on Saturday said the Centre has proposed allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 crore for for fiscal 2020-21.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman also said the government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for hosting G-20 Summit in the country.

She also said a national policy on statistics will be brought in and added that data must have credibility.

The finance minister also proposed major reform in recruitment of non-gazetted staff.