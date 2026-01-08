The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the CMA Foundation December 2025 results. Candidates who took the exam on December 13 can now access their scorecards through the result link activated on the ICMAI website, icmai.in.

Alongside the results, ICMAI is also expected to announce key dates for the CMA June 2026 examination cycle soon. The detailed schedule for the June term will be published in PDF format on the official website.

Key upcoming dates 2026 (expected)

CMA Inter & Final Dec 2025 Results: February 11, 2026

Last date for June 2026 registration: January 31, 2026

How to check ICMAI CMA 2025 results?

Visit the official website at icmai.in

Click on the “CMA Result December 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

View the result displayed on the screen

Check your qualifying status and download the scorecard for future reference

Details mentioned on the CMA Foundation marksheet 2025

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Identification number

Total marks

Paper-wise marks

CMA Foundation December 2025 toppers

Rank 1: Vidhan Chabra – Jaipur

Rank 2: Krishana Shishodiya – Bewar

Rank 3: Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli – Vijayawada

Rank 3: Sanjana Sahu – Bewar

Rank 4: Rahul Radheshyam Vaishnav – Surat

Rank 4: Muskan Athwani – Jaipur

Rank 5: Aishwaryadevi D – Guntur

Rank 5: Yogesh Shishodiya – Bewar

CMA Foundation December 2025: Passing criteria

To qualify the CMA Foundation exam, candidates must:

Secure at least 50% aggregate marks (i.e., 200 out of 400)

Score a minimum of 40 marks in each paper

Attempt four papers comprising 50 questions each, with every question carrying 2 marks

Note: No negative marking is applicable in the CMA Foundation exam.

What next after the ICMAI CMA December 2025 results?

Candidates who clear the exam can now register for the CMA Intermediate course.

For those aiming to appear in the June 2026 exam cycle, registration must be completed by January 31, 2026.

The Intermediate level consists of two groups. Students should begin planning their study schedule and decide whether to attempt one group or both, based on preparation strategy and available time.