ICMAI CMA December 2025 foundation result out; know steps to check

ICMAI CMA December 2025 foundation result out; know steps to check

ICMAI has declared the CMA Foundation December 2025 results on icmai.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on December 13, 2025, can download their scorecards & the merit list from the website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has officially released the CMA Foundation December 2025 results. Candidates who took the exam on December 13 can now access their scorecards through the result link activated on the ICMAI website, icmai.in.
 
Alongside the results, ICMAI is also expected to announce key dates for the CMA June 2026 examination cycle soon. The detailed schedule for the June term will be published in PDF format on the official website.

Key upcoming dates 2026 (expected)

CMA Inter & Final Dec 2025 Results: February 11, 2026
Last date for June 2026 registration: January 31, 2026
 
June 2026 exam form window: March–April 2026 

How to check ICMAI CMA 2025 results?

Visit the official website at icmai.in
Click on the “CMA Result December 2025” link on the homepage
Enter your login credentials
View the result displayed on the screen
Check your qualifying status and download the scorecard for future reference

Details mentioned on the CMA Foundation marksheet 2025

Candidate’s name
Roll number
Identification number
Total marks
Paper-wise marks

CMA Foundation December 2025 toppers

Rank 1: Vidhan Chabra – Jaipur
Rank 2: Krishana Shishodiya – Bewar
Rank 3: Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli – Vijayawada
Rank 3: Sanjana Sahu – Bewar
Rank 4: Rahul Radheshyam Vaishnav – Surat
Rank 4: Muskan Athwani – Jaipur
Rank 5: Aishwaryadevi D – Guntur
Rank 5: Yogesh Shishodiya – Bewar

CMA Foundation December 2025: Passing criteria

To qualify the CMA Foundation exam, candidates must:
Secure at least 50% aggregate marks (i.e., 200 out of 400)
Score a minimum of 40 marks in each paper
Attempt four papers comprising 50 questions each, with every question carrying 2 marks
Note: No negative marking is applicable in the CMA Foundation exam.  

What next after the ICMAI CMA December 2025 results?

Candidates who clear the exam can now register for the CMA Intermediate course.
For those aiming to appear in the June 2026 exam cycle, registration must be completed by January 31, 2026.
 
The Intermediate level consists of two groups. Students should begin planning their study schedule and decide whether to attempt one group or both, based on preparation strategy and available time.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

