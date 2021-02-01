Budget 2021: PF interest, Ulip gains now taxable beyond a certain limit

After a year in which many people lost their jobs or suffered a reduction in income, there was widespread hope that the Finance Minister (FM) would offer some relief to the middle class by way of tax concessions. That did not happen. At the same time, the wealthy were fearful that the government might impose additional taxes on capital market gains, increase the surcharge on taxpayers in the higher-income brackets, or even reintroduce the wealth tax. Those fears proved to be unfounded as well. However, there are many changes in the Budget that will affect your money life, which we explain below.

Employees’ Provided Fund (EPF): Until now, EPF was one instrument that enjoyed exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) treatment (besides Public Provident Fund). In this Budget, the FM has restricted the tax exemption on interest income earned from this scheme to employee’s contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Earlier, the only limit was that a person could contribute 12 per cent of his basic income. In addition, he could contribute more to Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF). So, the sum total of a person’s contribution to EPF and VPF could go up to 100 per cent of his basic salary. Deepesh Raghaw, founder, PersonalFinancePlan, a Securities and Exchange Board of India-registered investment advisor says, “Now, if you contribute more than Rs 2.5 lakh in a year to your EPF account, the interest earned on the excess amount will be taxable.” Suppose that you invest Rs 3.6 lakh in a year. The interest you earn on Rs 2.5 lakh will not be taxable. But the interest earned on the balance Rs 1.1 lakh will be taxed at your slab rate.





ALSO READ: Budget 2021 LIVE: Took a conscious call to not tax public further, says FM

Unit linked insurance plans (Ulips): Maturity proceeds from will be tax-free only if the annual premium on them does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh. Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory says, “Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act has been amended to prevent certain high net worth individuals (HNIs) from investing large amounts of premium and claiming exemption.” Those where the annual premium exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh (which will not qualify for tax exemption) will be taxed at the rate of 10 per cent on capital gains. Their tax treatment will now be at par with that of equity mutual funds.

Relief for senior citizens: The FM has proposed to ease the compliance burden on senior citizens aged above 75 years. Those among them who only have pension and interest income will not have to file income-tax return (ITR). Ashok Shah, partner, NA Shah Associates says, “Many senior citizens have only pension and interest income. This move will make life easier for them.” The paying bank will deduct the necessary tax on their income.

Pre-filled forms: Currently, inputs like salary, tax payments, and tax deduction at source (TDS) come pre-filled in tax return forms. Now, information like capital gains, dividend income, and interest income from bank and post office will also be pre-filled. Kapil Rana, founder & chairman, HostBooks says, “This will ease tax compliance and reduce the possibility of errors at the time of filing returns.” Tax filers will be saved the trouble of compiling all this information from various sources themselves.

The FM has also proposed to set up a dispute resolution committee. Anyone with a taxable income of up to Rs 50 lakh and disputed income of up to Rs 10 lakh can approach the committee in case of a dispute.

Time limit reduced: The time limit for reopening assessments under the Income-Tax Act has been reduced from six to three years. Shah says, “Earlier there was always a sword hanging over taxpayers’ heads that an assessment could be reopened after a few years.” That fear will not be there now once three years have elapsed.