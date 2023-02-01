JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: Excited about the focus on tourism, says Paresh Maity
No separate mention of disinvestment proceeds in Union Budget 2023-24
Budget 2023-24: Excited about the focus on tourism, says Paresh Maity

Indian painter Paresh Maity talks about the Union Budget 2023

Indian painter Paresh Maity talks about the Union Budget 2023

Will this Budget help the economy and allow India to stay ahead of global challenges?

I certainly believe so. The Budget has allocated Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, and we believe that will have a huge multiplier effect on the economy. Rationalising personal taxes will boost consumption across the board and India’s strength is its domestic consumption story. This will keep India as the fastest growing economy of the world.

What is the best thing about this Budget?

The intention to take care of all sections of society and the growth focus of the Budget. I think these two are the best parts about Union Budget 2023. As an artist, I’m particularly sensitive to our environment, and every initiative that the government takes towards a sustainable future is big positive. I’m delighted with the honourable Finance Minister’s emphasis on “Green Growth” to encourage a nationwide movement towards an environmentally conscious lifestyle – from mangrove protection to green hydrogen, green farming to replacement of polluting vehicles, each of the seven outlined items in the Budget for sustainable growth are hugely welcome.

Does the Budget make India a better investment destination?

Undoubtedly. International investors are looking for stable policies and fiscal prudence in a country they choose to invest in. And the Budget has proven that India can balance growth with fiscal responsibility. The big infra push also makes India an excellent investment destination. I’m excited about the Finance Minister’s focus on boosting tourism. I am an avid traveller and I draw inspiration for my art from India’s vast cultural heritage and beauty and would love the world to enjoy and experience it.

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:05 IST

