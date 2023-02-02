JUST IN
Banking sector should cheer Budget
Union Budget 2023-24: Firm on prudence, high on feel-good factor
Business Standard

Budget 2023: E&Y analyses movement of stocks, gives key reasons behind it

How mid-cap stocks performed

Topics
Budget 2023 | Indian equity market

Business Standard 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended on a mixed note on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the personal income tax rebate limit, doled out sops on small savings and announced one of the biggest hikes in capital spending in the past decade in Budget 2023-24.

Investors also awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision for further cues.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 158.18 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 59,708.08 after it trimmed most of the intra-day gains. During the day, it had zoomed 1,223.54 points or 2 per cent to 60,773.44.

In contrast, the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,616.30.

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 00:12 IST

