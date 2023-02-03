Budget 2023: From Ashok Leyland to L&T, brokerages bet on cyclical stocks

The for 2023-24 has forced brokerages and equity market analysts to recalibrate their investment strategy. The Budget focused on public capital expenditure (capex) on infrastructure and modest income tax sops to the middle class.

The allocation for is up 33 per cent to a little over Rs 10 trillion, and brokerages have begun to tweak their model portfolio to include that will gain the most from this spending push. Most are now overweight on cyclicals such as banks, steel, cement and construction, and infrastructure .

Analysts also expect an improvement in private consumption in FY24 on the back of income tax sops, which is positive for consumer .

Here are 10 stocks across sectors that are expected to gain the most from the various proposals.

According to the average price recommendation by various brokerages, the upside in these stocks over the next 12-months range from 10 per cent to a mouth-watering 43 per cent.

Ashok Leyland

The only listed pure play commercial vehicle (CV) player is expected to be a key beneficiary of the 33 per cent increase on capex

It is expected to benefit from the continuation of the on-going vehicle scrapping policy, both for the central government and support for states in replacing old vehicles

A 36 per cent increase in outlay for roads are expected to help commercial vehicle companies like Ashok Leyland, as a better road network will cut logistics costs

Century Plyboards India

Ancillary real estate segments such as plywood could be a major gainer from the 66 per cent increase in outlay for PM Awaas Yojana

Higher tax exemption limits, increased rebate and lower number of slabs are incentives which could lead to higher spends on plywood products

Decision to set up Urban Infrastructure Development Fund and allocate Rs 10,000 crore annually under the scheme is positive for the company

Increase in consumption from urban/rural schemes and a better outlook for the sector, going ahead, makes it the highest potential gainer from the Budget picks

Analysts’ target prices suggest an upside of 43 per cent over the next one year

Cipla

The Budget lays strong emphasis on improving and expanding India’s health care system, which will further expand the domestic market for pharma and health care products

A new scheme to promote R&D in the pharma sector was also announced

These measures are expected to boost the growth of Cipla, one of the top pharma companies in the domestic market

The stock has outperformed in the last 12 months, and analysts see a further 15 per cent upside over the next one year

Hindustan Unilever

The budget proposals providing income tax relief to individuals are expected to boost private consumption

HUL being the market leader in personal and home care segments, is likely to the biggest gainer in the FMCG segment

The company has been an outperformer in FY23 and analysts expect it to maintain the momentum in FY24 as well

Analysts also expect HUL to gain from premiumisation

HUL’s net sales was up 16.2 per cent YoY in Q3 of FY23, while its net profit was up 12.6 per cent YoY

The stock was up 2.5 per cent on Thursday but analysts see a further 11 per cent upside over the next 12-months

Indian Hotels

The government has taken up promotion of tourism on mission mode, with active participation of states, and public-private partnerships. This augurs well for Indian Hotels in the medium to long term, says SBI Securities

Anand Rathi Research notes that a record outlay for railways and steps to promote civil aviation are positive for the company, which is present across the value, mid and luxury hotel segments

Analysts’ target prices suggest an upside of 17 per cent over the next one year

Jindal Steel & Power

Brokerages say infrastructure accounts for 60 per cent of steel demand in India, followed by construction at 20 per cent

Given the Budget’s focus on infrastructure and housing, the steel sector could reap higher domestic volumes in FY24

Steel producers will benefit from continued exemption from basic customs duty on raw materials for manufacture of cold rolled steel, ferrous scrap and nickel cathode

JSPL has been a top performer and is up 40 per cent in the last 12 months. Brokerages see another 12 per cent upside in the stock over the next one year

Larsen & Toubro

Being a market leader, L&T is expected to be the prime beneficiary of the Budget’s push on capital expenditure and infra

Analysts expect a big jump in L&T’s order book in FY24, thanks to the big increase in allocation on public in the budget

L&T’s order inflow in Q3 FY23 was up 20.6 per cent year on year (YoY), driven by order wins across multiple segments

Analysts expect 18-20 per cent CAGR in L&T’s engineering & construction division over FY22-25 period

Analysts see an upside of 12 per cent from current levels over the next one year

Tata Motors

India’s largest CV maker is a major gainer from the move to sharply increase infra spends boosting demand from manufacturing, mining and construction

Customs duty exemption on import of capital goods for making lithium ion cells will lower battery costs, making EVs more affordable and boost green mobility; Tata Motors will be a key beneficiary, says Kotak Securities

Increased outlay for roads and expansion of the road network could boost demand for trucks and buses

UltraTech Cement

Analysts expect cement demand to improve going forward, led by the government’s thrust on infra spending and a pick-up in demand from the urban real estate sector

UltraTech Cement, India’s top cement maker, is expected to be a key beneficiary of the Budget’s big push to public spending on infrastructure

Analysts say that investing in top cement and building material manufacturers such as UltraTech is a good way to benefit from Budget’s theme

ICICI Bank