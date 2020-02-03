Budget a lost opportunity to revive growth: UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

In the context of slowing growth and little drivers to revive the economy, Vetri Subramaniam, group president and head-equity at UTI AMC says the recently presented Union Budget may not be the right tool to revive sentiments.

In an interview with Hamsini Karthik, he says Indian equities may remain polarised and that growth may just chase some select pockets such as the market leaders. Edited excerpts: Has the Union Budget adequately addressed the issue of economic slowdown? The finance ministry could have done more in terms in fiscal stimulus but it instead choose to ...