Budget creates space for supporting economy: CRISIL MD & CEO Ashu Suyash

-
ALSO READ
Budget share of capital expenditure highest in decade, aims for investments
Budget to spend Rs 2.84 trillion on health, raising expenditure by 137%
Budget 2021 is fiscally stimulating, but more on expenditure side
Banking on Budget: A clear case for restructuring expenditure in favour of capex
Budget 2021 aims to reset economy with honesty in numbers, without doles
-
This is quite an expansionary Budget that rightly hits the pause button on fiscal consolidation to create space for supporting the economy and to work towards erasing the pandemic scars.
It lays out a rather relaxed fiscal consolidation path for the medium run, which can be realised if growth remains healthy, and there are a number of steps to push up the medium-term growth potential.
The onus was on the government to do the heavy lifting for reviving the investment cycle as a broad-based recovery in private capex is not yet in sight. Quite in line, it has raised the capex allocation for fiscal 2022 by 26 per cent year-on-year, with sharp focus on infrastructure. To be sure, public investment not only crowds-in private investment, but also has a higher multiplier effect compared with revenue spending.
Ashu Suyash, MD & CEO, CRISIL
The key remains enhancing institutional capacity to carry forward the aggressive investment plans and making a success of the proposed development financial institution. Setting up a bad bank is a good idea and it should be followed up by reforming public sector banks for full benefit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU