Many initial hiccups at GIFT City are behind us: IFSCA's Injeti Srinivas

With the Budget announcing several measures for the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), India’s first and only international finance service centre is likely to get a big boost. Injeti Srinivas, chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), said the Budget has helped bring regulatory clarity and has removed delays through single window approvals. In conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi, Srinivas says the total migration of capital markets to GIFT City will take place by June end. Edited excerpts: