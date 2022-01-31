JUST IN
Budget session 2022 LIVE: Economic Survey to be tabled in Parliament today

Budget session 2022 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey for 2021-2022 in the Parliament today, a day before Budget 2022 is presented.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Budget 2022. Photo: Shutterstock
The Budget session of Parliament, set to begin today, is likely to be stormy with Opposition parties all geared up to raise the Pegasus snooping allegations, farmers' issues and the border row with China. The session is being held in the midst of crucial assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is locked in a bitter electoral contest with its rivals, and with the campaigning in full swing, it will have an effect on Parliament proceedings.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Economic Survey for 2021-2022 in the Parliament today, a day before she tables Union Budget 2022. The Economic Survey is expected to be a single volume report this year, projecting growth of around 9 per cent for the next financial year.

